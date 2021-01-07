ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Stock Price Up 11.3%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) shares rose 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 1,376,179 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,101,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Roger Michelon sold 71,519 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $59,360.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,888 shares of company stock valued at $96,394. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

