GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Trading 11.6% Higher

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) traded up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.34. 2,075,603 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,489,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of GasLog from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

The firm has a market cap of $454.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $156.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.74 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GasLog Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of GasLog by 50.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GasLog by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of GasLog by 6.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GasLog by 536.4% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

