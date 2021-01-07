Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Up 12.1%

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s stock price shot up 12.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.22. 4,352,053 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 4,023,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLR. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.17 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 56.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,272 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 29,370 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 6.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at about $909,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,365,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 71,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

