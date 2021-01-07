Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Trading Up 13.2%

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s stock price was up 13.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 409,666 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 293,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The firm has a market cap of $129.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNCA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,598,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 43.6% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,376,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after buying an additional 3,151,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

