Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Up 13.6%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares shot up 13.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.34. 50,643,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 37,997,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDEX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ideanomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $712.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 998.07% and a negative return on equity of 212.69%. The company had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

