BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $12,792.00

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, LATOKEN and ABCC. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $16,699.39 and $12,792.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitGuild PLAT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00024918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00109660 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.86 or 0.00447522 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.47 or 0.00237692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00053848 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Token Profile

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat . The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io . The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

BitGuild PLAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, ABCC and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PLATUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitGuild PLAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGuild PLAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.