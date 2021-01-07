QuickX Protocol (QCX) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $7.97 million and approximately $284,681.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickX Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00040931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.78 or 0.00296347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00030494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,096.49 or 0.02758944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012661 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Token Profile

QCX is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

