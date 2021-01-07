RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Receives $12.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RBB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 357.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in RBB Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $204,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 38,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,892. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The company has a market cap of $346.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $29.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.85 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

