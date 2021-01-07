Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Receives $58.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.60.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $345,564.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,916.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $1,980,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,243,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 542.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.61. 456,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,003. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $70.74.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.67%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

