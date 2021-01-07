Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.53.

RL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Michael A. George bought 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $250,742.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,285.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,232,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,645,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,673,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,825,000 after buying an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,988,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,630,000. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RL traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.18. 1,438,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,322. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $128.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 69.01, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.64 and its 200-day moving average is $77.81.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

