$70.21 Million in Sales Expected for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will post $70.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.57 million and the highest is $73.07 million. Amicus Therapeutics reported sales of $55.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $259.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $258.89 million to $259.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $325.63 million, with estimates ranging from $319.46 million to $330.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.04 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Hung Do sold 193,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $2,911,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 564,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,484,540.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.01 per share, with a total value of $27,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,967 shares in the company, valued at $665,775.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $97,020 and have sold 446,710 shares valued at $8,512,721. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 630,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 40,617 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,979,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 384,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FOLD traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $23.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.52. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

