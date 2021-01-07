BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO Sells $59,080.00 in Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $59,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,073.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BWXT traded down $2.09 on Thursday, reaching $58.91. 368,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,107. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.98. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $70.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWXT. BidaskClub lowered BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 158.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in BWX Technologies by 517.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 39,644 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in BWX Technologies by 21.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in BWX Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in BWX Technologies by 54.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

