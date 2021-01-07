Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Purchases 44 Shares

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $793.02 per share, with a total value of $34,892.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, December 30th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 20 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $723.49 per share, with a total value of $14,469.80.

On Monday, December 28th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 20 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $694.00 per share, with a total value of $13,880.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 20 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $698.84 per share, with a total value of $13,976.80.

On Monday, December 21st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 19 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $724.50 per share, with a total value of $13,765.50.

On Friday, December 18th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 21 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $740.62 per share, with a total value of $15,553.02.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 14 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $700.00 per share, with a total value of $9,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 26 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $620.20 per share, with a total value of $16,125.20.

On Monday, November 30th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 19 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $609.92 per share, with a total value of $11,588.48.

On Friday, November 27th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 23 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $589.00 per share, with a total value of $13,547.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 19 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $623.19 per share, with a total value of $11,840.61.

TPL stock traded down $14.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $778.68. 29,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,649. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $667.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $560.34. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52-week low of $295.05 and a 52-week high of $838.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.93.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 59.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Texas Pacific Land Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Pacific Land Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $676.50.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.