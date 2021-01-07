CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.
NASDAQ CHSCP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,571. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average is $28.97.
CHS Company Profile
