CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ CHSCP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,571. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average is $28.97.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

