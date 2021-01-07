RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1586 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

NYSE OPP traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 95,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,670. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $17.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Patrick W. Galley purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $46,159.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,693.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

