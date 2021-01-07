SmartCash Trading 45.3% Higher This Week (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $6.48 million and $103,877.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SmartCash has traded 45.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREA (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000160 BTC.

RoBET (ROBET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000360 BTC.

EduCoin (EDU) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDU Token (EDU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000433 BTC.

SUP8EME (SUP8EME) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00012893 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

