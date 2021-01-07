Brokerages Anticipate NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.87 Billion

Brokerages expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will announce sales of $4.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.80 billion and the highest is $4.94 billion. NextEra Energy posted sales of $4.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year sales of $19.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.54 billion to $19.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.94 billion to $21.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.29. 8,739,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,405,933. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $155.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,696,000 after purchasing an additional 242,871 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 25.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,201,000. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

