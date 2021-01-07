QASH (QASH) Price Up 28.6% This Week

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 7th. One QASH token can now be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QASH has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a total market cap of $13.87 million and approximately $560,326.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00041298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.48 or 0.00297706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00030642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,088.18 or 0.02757668 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012798 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

