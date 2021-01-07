Insider Selling: Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) SVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Surmodics stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,389. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.56. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $606.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00, a P/E/G ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 171.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 168.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the third quarter worth about $210,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Surmodics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

