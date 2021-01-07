Insider Selling: Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $70,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,849,271.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TRNS traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.94. 20,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.53. Transcat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57. The company has a market cap of $259.78 million, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Transcat had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRNS shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transcat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Transcat by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 275,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 57,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

