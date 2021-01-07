SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) CFO Sells $763,372.70 in Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ronen Faier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total value of $92,354.58.

Shares of SEDG traded up $17.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $365.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,959. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.47. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $375.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEDG. Johnson Rice cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $180.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, 140166 lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.06.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

