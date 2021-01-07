DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Sells $234,375.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $234,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DexCom stock traded up $11.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $387.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,167. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.98. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.07 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. BidaskClub upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $961,179,000 after buying an additional 490,992 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $331,140,000 after purchasing an additional 97,451 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of DexCom by 991.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after purchasing an additional 605,196 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 599,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $243,293,000 after purchasing an additional 133,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $180,222,000 after purchasing an additional 27,517 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

