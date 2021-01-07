Insider Buying: Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) EVP Acquires 7,513 Shares of Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) EVP Richard S. Sorota acquired 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Perrigo stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,459. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.15. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 19,891 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,805,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRGO shares. TheStreet cut Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.
