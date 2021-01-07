Insider Buying: Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) EVP Acquires 7,513 Shares of Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) EVP Richard S. Sorota acquired 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Perrigo stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,459. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.15. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 19,891 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,805,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRGO shares. TheStreet cut Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

