Insider Selling: Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CFO Sells 5,552 Shares of Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 5,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $399,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
SYNH stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.66. 633,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,745. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 91.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000.
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.
