Insider Selling: Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CFO Sells 5,552 Shares of Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 5,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $399,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SYNH stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.66. 633,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,745. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYNH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 91.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

