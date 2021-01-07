Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Receives C$37.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$37.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of CPX stock traded up C$0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$35.77. 313,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,583. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34. Capital Power Co. has a 52 week low of C$20.23 and a 52 week high of C$38.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 14.39.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$421.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital Power Co. will post 1.9900002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 38,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$1,374,808.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$692,906.97. Also, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.04, for a total transaction of C$2,042,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,363,655.68. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,975.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

