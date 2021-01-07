PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Insider Prahlad R. Singh Sells 10,636 Shares

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PerkinElmer stock traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.53. 1,069,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $162.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.2144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PerkinElmer by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,804,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,515,000 after purchasing an additional 183,059 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,343 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PerkinElmer by 808.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,036,000 after purchasing an additional 964,569 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 787,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,795,000 after purchasing an additional 144,900 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 1,591.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after purchasing an additional 722,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.19.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

