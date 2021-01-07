Webster Bank N. A. Buys 2,525 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 339.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.36, for a total value of $29,871,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 411,053 shares of company stock worth $163,947,808. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus increased their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.57.

AVGO traded up $17.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $443.39. 2,126,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,307. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $444.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $413.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

