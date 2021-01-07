Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Given Buy Rating by Smith Barney Citigroup Analysts

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had their “buy” rating reissued by Investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup in a research report issued on Thursday.
AVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.08.
Shares of AVY traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.20. 11,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,912. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.87. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $158.54.
In related news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 195.9% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 15,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 12.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $712,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
