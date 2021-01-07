Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Given Buy Rating by Smith Barney Citigroup Analysts

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had their “buy” rating reissued by Investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup in a research report issued on Thursday.

AVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.08.

Shares of AVY traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.20. 11,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,912. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.87. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $158.54.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 195.9% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 15,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 12.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $712,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

