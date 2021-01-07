Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,583 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 118.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,881,000 after buying an additional 123,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,644,000 after purchasing an additional 108,588 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 37,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 25,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 78,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,368 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.57. The company had a trading volume of 90,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,073. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.75.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.