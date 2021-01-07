Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $109,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 581.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $66,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.10. 1,960,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,226,667. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.92. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $64.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.