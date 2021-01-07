Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 670.0% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 85.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

PFF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.97. 8,688,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,654,186. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.38. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $38.56.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

