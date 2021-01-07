Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Shares Up 21.9%

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) traded up 21.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.06. 4,860,937 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 2,580,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.68.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUSA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Houston American Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houston American Energy in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Houston American Energy during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Houston American Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

