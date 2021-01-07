Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Trading 19.3% Higher

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) shares were up 19.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 277,971,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 317,271,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

CHEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Check-Cap from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of $79.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

