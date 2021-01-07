BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Shares Up 15.9%

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)’s stock price shot up 15.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.71 and last traded at $32.41. 202,978 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 144,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

Several research firms have recently commented on BXC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $330.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $4.83. BlueLinx had a negative return on equity of 583.03% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $871.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.08 million.

In other BlueLinx news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 340,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $9,044,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXC. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the third quarter worth $2,877,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the third quarter worth $2,846,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 11.8% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 869,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after buying an additional 91,810 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the third quarter valued at $1,605,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 180.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 111,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 71,998 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.