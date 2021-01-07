Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Stock Price Up 15.1%

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)’s stock price rose 15.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 671,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 381,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 11th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Barnwell Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

