Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Stock Price Up 15.1%

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)’s stock price rose 15.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 671,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 381,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17.
Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 11th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.
About Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.
Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.