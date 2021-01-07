CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Shares Up 14.1%

CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) shot up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $8.33. 1,042,850 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 574,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHFS. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CHF Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CHF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Get CHF Solutions alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.83) by ($0.25). CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 254.26% and a negative return on equity of 173.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that CHF Solutions, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHFS. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in CHF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in CHF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in CHF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in CHF Solutions by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CHF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 6.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS)

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow System, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for CHF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.