Accolade Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 3,088 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,854% compared to the average daily volume of 158 call options.

Several research firms have commented on ACCD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Accolade from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Accolade from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accolade from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accolade has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NASDAQ ACCD traded up $2.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.92. 830,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,850. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31. Accolade has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,651,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter valued at $35,879,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at $24,255,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the third quarter worth about $23,073,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the third quarter worth about $13,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

