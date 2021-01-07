Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Trading 14.5% Higher

Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) traded up 14.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.69. 1,747,262 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,426,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $250.91 million, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 2.42.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Kopin news, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 74,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $221,174.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 401,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Sneider sold 42,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $127,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,024 shares of company stock valued at $527,149 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kopin during the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kopin by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 111,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

