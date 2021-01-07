iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Increased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.30. 40,364,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,585,637. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average is $48.12. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $53.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

