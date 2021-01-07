CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Trimmed by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,642 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,958,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,370,037. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $76.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

