Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ stock traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,524,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.03 and its 200 day moving average is $189.51. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.20.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.