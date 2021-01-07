0x Price Reaches $0.45 on Top Exchanges (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar. One 0x token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001141 BTC on popular exchanges. 0x has a market cap of $336.92 million and approximately $153.25 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00041383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.41 or 0.00298170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00030558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,094.69 or 0.02780138 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012703 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a token. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,772,094 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

