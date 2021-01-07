Fountain Market Cap Hits $588,119.97 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Fountain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and CoinTiger. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Fountain has a market capitalization of $588,119.97 and approximately $2,318.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00024965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00110588 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.57 or 0.00448422 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.46 or 0.00239903 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00054878 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com

Fountain Token Trading

Fountain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

