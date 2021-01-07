DAD Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One DAD token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a total market capitalization of $19.49 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAD has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00041383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.41 or 0.00298170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00030558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,094.69 or 0.02780138 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012703 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official website is dad.one

DAD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

