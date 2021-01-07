Beldex Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0749 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and STEX. In the last week, Beldex has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $73.40 million and $692,687.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000080 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex . Beldex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beldex’s official website is beldex.io

