Cube Hits Market Capitalization of $2.43 Million (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Cube token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cube has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $13.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cube has traded up 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cube alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00041383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.41 or 0.00298170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00030558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,094.69 or 0.02780138 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012703 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Cube

Cube is a token. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official website is cubeint.io . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel

Cube Token Trading

Cube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AUTOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.