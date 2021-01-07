Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Rating Reiterated by Smith Barney Citigroup

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Smith Barney Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BNTGY. Zacks Investment Research raised Brenntag from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Brenntag stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,114. Brenntag has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

