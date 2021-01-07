Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Rating Reiterated by Smith Barney Citigroup

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Smith Barney Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BNTGY. Zacks Investment Research raised Brenntag from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of Brenntag stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,114. Brenntag has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19.

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.