7,150 Shares in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Bought by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Sony by 71.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sony in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sony during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

SNE stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.00. 757,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,317. Sony Co. has a 1-year low of $50.94 and a 1-year high of $103.52. The firm has a market cap of $124.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $19.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. Sony had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sony Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

