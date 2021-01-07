New England Research & Management Inc. Has $1 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 383.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,082,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,216,327,000 after acquiring an additional 306,226 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,379,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,622,000 after purchasing an additional 194,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,328 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.0% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,934 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,461.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

D.R. Horton stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,339,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $81.21.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

