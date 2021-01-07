New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 2,775 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,520 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 37,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 89,622 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,390,500. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $178.58. 7,285,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,000,273. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.74 and its 200-day moving average is $134.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $183.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

